Checkpoints are very busy between 6pm and 8pm, especially on weekends. — Photo nld.com.vn HCM CITY — Many people in Mekong Delta provinces have started to return to HCM City for work. As HCM City has entered the "new normal" phase, most industries are allowed to operate again and are in need of human resources. According to Người Lao Động (Labourer) newspaper, at 8pm last Sunday, the number of vehicles entering HCM City from the checkpoint in Bình Chánh District's Tân Túc Town had increased compared to previous days. Most of them were labourers who were returning to HCM City for work. In order to pass through the checkpoint, people were required to present a negative COVID-19 test certificate, and COVID-19 vaccination card (at least one dose within the last 14 days) or proof that they have recovered from COVID-19 within the last six months. After having all documents ready, people had to fill in medical declaration forms online or offline. Safe distance among travellers is ensured at checkpoints. — Photo nld.com.vn Trần Đình Thu, who recently had an unexpected business trip in Long An Province's Bến Lức District, said that he initially felt worried about going to Long An. "Now that I have finished my trip, I feel relieved…. Read full this story

People in Mekong Delta region return to HCM City for work have 259 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 11, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.