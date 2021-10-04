Party Central Committee’s 4th plenum focuses on anti-corruption, rooting out ideology deviation

The fourth plenum of the Party Central Committee that opened in Hà Nội on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo Phương Hoa HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng said that the fourth plenum of the Party Central Committee would focus on measures and policies on Party building, driving out moral degradation, corruption, and other deviations from Party ideology. The Party chief stressed that Party building and rectification is a "key issue for survival importance" to the Party and the political system in his address speech to the plenum as the session opened on Monday in Hà Nội. "It's no coincidence that the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Secretariat is attentive to this issue and frequently gives out directions on the implementation of the tasks," he said. There have been notable initial achievements and progress made in this regard, but misconducts and moral degradation has not been "fundamentally eliminated," and even turned into more sophisticated problems that could lead to unpredictable consequences, he said. That's why the 13th National Party Congress held earlier this year focused on developing an increasingly solid and pure Party and political system, in which a commitment was made to keep the work in line… Read full this story
