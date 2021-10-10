Pandemic under control yet more to be done to ensure people’s welfare: PM

Hà Nội plans to start economic recovery while living safely with COVID-19 Ten of 20 localities respond to aviation authority’s flight resumption plan, Hà Nội seeks clarification Patients and relatives transferred from COVID-19 hotspot hospital in Hà Nội Recovered warriors help fight the pandemic Gov’t approves $32.6mln to buy 5 million doses of Cuba’s COVID-19 vaccine Abdala Residents of Vĩnh Phúc Province at a concentrated quarantine facility in Tam Dương District after returning home from HCM City. VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hùng HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has requested authorities to arrange transportation for migrant workers who wish to return home in a safe and orderly manner, push the vaccination drive and reopen schools in safe areas. The direction was made as he chaired a nationwide teleconference to review the fight against COVID-19 and discuss socio-economic recovery and development in the near future on Saturday. He ordered authorities to implement measures to adapt safely and flexibly to the pandemic, continue ensuring social welfare for all as well as study a roadmap for vaccine passports and take measures to ensure political stability and social safety and order. According to the Ministry of Health, the pandemic in Việt Nam has been brought… Read full this story
