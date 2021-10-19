Optimistic business signals fuel expectations of a stable and rapid recovery

Packing line at Triệu Phú Lộc Furniture Co in Bình Dương Province. The Government, localities and businesses are rushing to put the economy back on track. — VNA/VNS Photo By Mai Hương HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's economy has recently received many optimistic signals from the business community, which are fuelling expectations of a stable and rapid recovery after a long disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the press conference on Monday, Nguyễn Văn Lâm, Deputy Director of the HCM City’s Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs said nearly 135,000 workers had returned to work at export processing zones and high-tech zones, and 5,000 workers resumed work at enterprises outside industrial zones. Last week, the Đồng Nai Industrial Zone Authority announced nearly 1,400 enterprises, or more than 80 per cent of those operating in 31 industrial parks in the province, have resumed operations, drawing more than 334,000 workers back to work which represents 54 per cent of total number of labourers at the local industrial parks. In Bình Dương, the local authority said it was striving to have 90 per cent of enterprises resume operations by the end of this month and 100 per cent by the end of this year. The management board of provincial IPs… Read full this story
