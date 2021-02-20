Online learning: Difficult but still better than nothing

A student studies online at home. —VNA/VNS Photo Nam Sương Dr. Nguyễn Thị Thu Huyền, former lecturer of Psychology at HCM City University of Education shared her thoughts on online learning with Tuổi Trẻ (Youth) online newspaper, in which she discussed the challenges and suggestions for teachers and parents in adapting to remote learning. Effectiveness of online learning is a concern for many parents. What are your thoughts on this matter? For secondary school students, the optimal method remains in-person learning, meaning it is the most effective. Due to the pandemic, however, schools across the globe were closed, posing an obvious risk to education. Online learning is an appropriate choice to ensure safety while still following the curriculum. Choosing to opt out on this method is choosing to interrupt a child’s education. UNESCO has spoken about this matter: for every month without contact with teachers, two months of learning are assumed to have been lost. The reason is when children stop learning, their knowledge will not remain the same and tends to be forgotten, so upon returning to school, they need to brush up on old skills and need twice as long to catch up with their peers. While remote and virtual learning will not be as effective as studying in the classroom, it is still better than nothing. With your professional… Read full this story

