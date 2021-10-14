OURMAND’S DELIGHT: A full vegetarian feast for six by Tâm Anh Vegan. by Nguyễn Mỹ Hà It was a brief autumn, and the moon calendar has told us that winter in the north of Việt Nam has come. A long hot summer followed by a short-lived autumn and no sooner than the monsoon comes sweeping through the Red River Delta, and tropical storms have come roaring over our eastern shores. Winter can be dangerous time of year for putting on weight. All your hard workouts and running over the summer for a picture-perfect body can be threatened in a mere month of winter eating. “Is this caramel pudding?” asked my family when I purchased vegan caramel pudding instead of its milk and egg sister. “This is not caramel. What have you tricked us into eating,” they asked. I had purchased the caramel from a vegetarian group selling food. Vegan Tâm Anh, owned by accredited chef Quang Anh, makes food to order including mushroom-based pate (VNĐ120,000 per 200g box), dried shredded mushroom (VNĐ80,000 per 200g box) and vegan spring rolls (VNĐ70,000 for a box of 10). The spring rolls were crispy and delicious. When you fry them at home and serve them right there and… Read full this story

On a (more) vegetarian diet have 261 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 17, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.