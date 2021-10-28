A fruit processing plant in Hậu Giang. The EU is a promising market for Việt Nam's fruits and vegetables. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Trí HCM CITY — Ensuring food safety, further enhancing product promotion by attending prestigious fairs and cutting logistics costs are among ways to boost exports of Vietnamese fruits and vegetables to the EU, according to Vietnamese envoys to the EU and businesses. Speaking at a webinar this week on exporting fruits and vegetables to the EU market, Trần Văn Công, Việt Nam's agricultural counsellor to the EU, said European countries are currently in the process of economic and consumer recovery. With its annual fruit and vegetable imports of 35 billion euros, accounting for 40 per cent of global trade in the products, the EU is a promising market for Việt Nam, he said. Phạm Việt Anh, Việt Nam's ambassador to the Netherlands, said though the Dutch is small, it has a very important position in Europe as home to wholesalers. But very few Vietnamese fruit products are available there due to a lack of reliable supply sources, high prices and poor preservation. If Việt Nam can increase its farming area and meet the standards of the EU market,… Read full this story

Officials, businesses discuss measures to boost export of fruits, vegetables to EU have 309 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 28, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.