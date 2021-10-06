Not all HCM City migrants choose to leave, many hopeful about livelihood post-COVID

HCM City's streets become busy after it lifted the lockdown and social distancing on October 1. VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Tình Gia Lộc HCM CITY — Thousands of people left HCM City for their hometowns in the last few days after the city lifted its lockdown on October 1, but many migrants have chosen to stay back to resume work or look for new jobs. Cao Minh Hải decided to come from his native Mekong Delta province of Cà Mau to the city to sell seafood at the beginning of this year. But his business ground to a halt when the fourth wave of COVID-19 hit in late April and the city mandated lockdowns and stringent social distancing restrictions for more than three months. The 36-year-old had to depend on his savings to survive. Though the city worked together with a number of provinces and cities across the country to help people return to their hometowns, he chose to stay back. "If I go back to my hometown, I have to be quarantined. I would have a chance to get a job when the city enters a 'new normal' period," he said. "I got VNĐ1 million (US$44) from the third relief package."… Read full this story

