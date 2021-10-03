Xồng Y Pà has a simple lunch with rice and noodles with her two children. — Photo tienphong.vn NGHỆ AN — In a dilapidated stilt house, Xồng Y Pà, 23, started a fire to cook some food. These noodles and rice will be lunch for her and her two young children. When the food was ready, two children with dirty faces rushed to eat. The one-year-old boy started to cry because his soup was too hot for him. Pà helped to cool his down. His three-year-old sister did not have such qualms and quickly began eating. After eating, the two children went back outside. There was still some rice and noodles left, but Pà did not eat. Instead, she kept the leftovers for her husband, who was tending cows, and her oldest son, who is six years old, who had not returned from school. Pà lives in Huồi Pốc Village, Nậm Cắn Commune, Kỳ Sơn District in the central province of Nghệ An. Together with her husband, Lầu Bá Dờ, 29, the couple worked in the southern province of Bình Dương. Their children remained in Nghệ An in the care of relatives. But after just three months of working in… Read full this story

Nghệ An struggles to support an influx of returnees from southern provinces have 293 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 4, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.