Nghe An province’s pandemic prevention and control inspected

Concluding the inspection, Major General Nguyen Anh Tuan praised efforts of Nghe An's armed forces in combating the COVID-19 pandemic over the past time. As the COVID-19 pandemic is still developing complicatedly, the general asked the Nghe An provincial Military Command to thoroughly embrace directives on pandemic prevention and control and continue taking strict and synchronous measures to contain SARS-CoV-2. He urged the province's armed forces to focus on information dissemination to mobilize troops and locals to strictly observe pandemic prevention and control regulations while closely maintaining combat readiness. Major General Nguyen Anh Tuan also requested the provincial military command to closely follow the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and predict the number of local people coming back from Southern localities, so as to prepare different response scenarios and make timely recommendation to the provincial people's committee to receive and quarantine citizens as regulated. Translated by Tran Hoai

