New headache as shops spring up outside HCM City wholesale markets

Unauthorised shops sprang up in HCM City in June though authorities tried to crack down on them to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The city is again grappling with this problem, this time outside its three wholesale markets, since they entertain shoppers without insisting on pandemic prevention measures. — Photo baotintuc.vn HCM CITY — HCM City has instructed Thủ Đức City and districts 8 and Hóc Môn to prevent unauthorised shops from operating near wholesale markets since it makes it hard to ensure pandemic prevention measures are followed. Hawkers have been found putting up temporary stalls outside the three wholesale markets to sell agriculture produce in violation of regulations. Since October 1, when the city begun to gradually reopen, more shoppers have been visiting these shops. Many do not comply with regulations such as furnishing COVID-19 green cards to prove their immunity. The Tuổi Trẻ (Youth) newspaper quoted some of the hawkers as saying they thought they could freely sell on the streets since restrictions have been lifted. Inspection by local authorities has admittedly been lax. But with the wholesale markets requiring strict pandemic prevention measures like being vaccinated against and tested for COVID, or having to register, people prefer to shop outside… Read full this story

