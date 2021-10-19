Artist and choreographer Tuyết Minh. Photo vietnamplus.vn A dance performance entitled Ánh Sáng Tâm Hồn (Light of Soul) will be launched on Youtube at 8pm on October 20. The dance is choreographed by Tuyết Minh to thank frontline workers in the fight against the pandemic. Nhân Dân Cuối Tuần (People’s Weekend) reporter Linh Vân spoke to Tuyết Minh about the new production. Could you tell us about the new dance production? I think this time is a historic moment not only for our country but for the world. That fierce reality needs to be captured in different art forms including dance. It is also the responsibility of the artist towards historical challenges. I hope the dance performance will bring to the audience emotional and moving moments contributing to healing the wounds that we have been experiencing during the pandemic. Every artwork is to mark the creative process of the artist. This work presents my gratitude and respect for the unconditional sacrifices of the frontline forces including healthcare workers, police, soldiers and volunteers. It also expresses our – the dancers' – love for the country and the people. The dance will feature 150 dancers performing contemporary dance, hip-hop, jazz and Broadway. How could you… Read full this story

New dance performance to thank COVID-19 fighters have 353 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 20, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.