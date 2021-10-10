New daily COVID-19 cases drop by nearly 1,000

Pandemic under control yet more to be done to ensure people’s welfare: PM Hà Nội plans to start economic recovery while living safely with COVID-19 Ten of 20 localities respond to aviation authority’s flight resumption plan, Hà Nội seeks clarification Patients and relatives transferred from COVID-19 hotspot hospital in Hà Nội Recovered warriors help fight the pandemic The first commercial flight from Hà Nội to HCM City took off on Sunday afternoon after a long suspension. VNA/VNS Photo Huy Hùng HÀ NỘI – A total of 3,528 new COVID-19 infections were recorded in Việt Nam on Sunday, 999 cases fewer than the day before. Among the new cases, fifteen were imported and the rest were local transmissions. A total of 1,211 new infections were detected in the community. HCM City recorded the highest number of daily infections at 1,067, followed by Bình Dương (782) and Đồng Nai (662). Just one new case was reported in Hà Nội. The other cases were detected in An Giang (128), Bình Thuận (109), Kiên Giang (94), Long An (77), Tiền Giang (64), Tây Ninh (59), Cà Mau (48), Cần Thơ (41), Khánh Hòa (40), Đồng Tháp (39), Bạc Liêu (38), Hậu Giang (30), Trà Vinh (29), Gia Lai (25),… Read full this story

