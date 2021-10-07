Vietnam stock market recorded a seventh consecutive month with the number of new securities accounts exceeding the 100,000-mark. The number of newly registered securities accounts in September is nearly 115,000, marking the seventh consecutive month such figures have surpassed the 100,000-mark, according to the Vietnam Securities Depository (VSD). Investors at a securities company in Hanoi. Photo: Tran Quynh Upon breaking down, domestic individual investors made up 99.8% of total new accounts, while investment organizations claimed the rest. The number of new accounts opened by foreign investors was 152 in September, or 107 less than last month. This totaled 3,235 in a nine-month period and around 38,306 valid securities accounts in Vietnam as of September 30. Experts suggested a high number of new securities accounts amid the social-distancing rules in place in many cities and provinces was thanks to the adoption by securities companies of technology in customers' identity verification (eKYC), which allows investors to open accounts online. For the nine-month period, the total new securities account was estimated at over 3.7 million, of which domestic investors dominated the stock market landscape with over 3.69 million, and around 38,300 accounts were opened by their foreign peers. A report from Mirae Asset… Read full this story

Nearly 115,000 new securities accounts opened in September have 304 words, post on hanoitimes.vn at October 7, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.