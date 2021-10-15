National target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minority areas approved

An ethnic minority woman received financial support and escaped poverty by raising goats in Đắc Ơ Commune, Bù Gia Mập District, the southern province of Bình Phước. — VNA/VNS Photo Sỹ Tuyên HÀ NỘI — A new national programme aims to improve the lives and livelihoods of ethnic minority groups in Việt Nam. As part of the national target programme, approved by Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Bình Minh, by 2025, ethnic minorities' income will be double that of 2020. The first stage will be rolled out in the 2021-25 period. The overall objective is to exploit the potential and advantages of ethnic minority and mountainous areas, promote economic development, ensure social security, and put in place rapid and sustainable poverty reduction. It hopes to gradually narrow the gap between the areas' living standards and average income and the national average income, reduce the number of communes and villages with special difficulties and set up an inter-regional socio-economic infrastructure system. The areas will receive better education, training and healthcare, markedly improving people’s lives, raising the quantity and quality of State employees who are ethnic minorities, preserving and promoting ethnic minorities' culture. Gender equality and urgent issues facing women and children will be resolved as well as maintaining social… Read full this story

