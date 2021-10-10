NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ meets voters in Hải Phòng

National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ greeted voters in Hải Phòng’s Tiên Lãng District on Saturday. — VNA/VNS Photo HẢI PHÒNG — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ met voters in Tiên Lãng District, the northern port city of Hải Phòng on Saturday, ahead of the second plenary session of the 15th legislature slated for later this month. Voters expressed appreciation for the successes of the 15th-tenure NA election earlier this year and the subsequent selection of the country's new State and Government leaders. Voters at the event also spoke highly of the Party and State's sound leadership, the NA's flexibility and responsibility, and the active involvement of the entire political system, agencies and localities in fulfilling the dual goals of fighting the pandemic, and restoring socio-economic development and ensuring national defence-security. They also brought to the table many proposals and demands. Many wanted the NA to soon consider amending the 2013 Land Law to strengthen and manage the effective use of land resources and meet the requirements of the country’s development. They asked the Government and the NA to have unified COVID-19 prevention and control measures across localities in the country, especially with efforts to restore production and business activities… Read full this story

