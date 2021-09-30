NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue meets U.S. businesses

The Vietnamese top legislator highly valued the great contributions by Osius, who is also the former U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam, and other U.S. officials to the Vietnam – U.S. relations over the years, as well as the contributions of U.S. business community and the USABC to the economic development in Vietnam as well as the comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and the U.S. He affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to the ties with the U.S. and hopes to promote the Vietnam – U.S. comprehensive partnership. He said practical outcomes have been seen in action plans that the Vietnamese Government has made to boost bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation between the two countries. Hue thanked the valuable support that the U.S. Government, people and businesses have given to Vietnam in COVID-19 prevention and control, especially through vaccine provision, helping the country control the pandemic soon and gradually resume production and economic development. Hue also lauded U.S. pharmaceutical firms such as Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for supplying vaccines for Vietnam, especially during the fourth wave of COVID-19 in the country with the dangerous Delta variant. He expressed his hope that participants will discuss issues of shared concern of Vietnam… Read full this story

