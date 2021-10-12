N.A. Standing Committee discusses 2021-2025 economic restructuring plan

Speaking at the event, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said amid challenges in the world as well as complicated developments of COVID-19 pandemic, the above plan needs to be carried out more drastically to step up economic recovery, tap opportunities and make breakthroughs for the next period. The plan suggests five groups of measures and tasks to restructure economic sectors, consolidate macro-economic foundation, perfect institutions, and step up innovation and digital transformation. It also details 135 tasks for ministries, agencies and localities. Chairman of the N.A. Committee on Economic Affairs Vu Hong Thanh said the committee agrees with the above five groups of tasks and measures. Standing N.A. Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man proposed the Government continue updating the impacts of the pandemic and give priority to economic restructuring to each period in tandem with ensuring resources. N.A. Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said the plan should be associated with the comprehensive program on economic recovery and development of capital, labor, sci-tech markets, and economic restructuring in a more eco-friendly manner. Source: VNA

