N.A.’s Defense – Security Council holds second plenary session

The event was attended by Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung, Chief of the General Staff and Deputy Defense Minister Sr. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong, and Deputy Minister of Public Security Lt. Gen. Tran Quoc To. At the event, Sr. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong and Lt. Gen. Tran Quoc To briefed delegates on the outcomes of the defense – security budget plan in 2021 and the orientations for the defense – security budget plan in 2022. In addition, Lt. Gen. Nguyen Hai Hung, Deputy Head of the Defense – Security Council, delivered a draft of the Standing Board of the council on the outcomes of the defense – security budget plan in 2021 and the orientations for the defense – security budget plan in 2022. Then, delegates discussed the above-mentioned contents and listened to a speech of N.A. Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong. Also at the session, the council will officially review the Law of Mobile Police, report of the Government on the task performance of ensuring traffic safety, and other important contents. Translated by Trung Thanh
