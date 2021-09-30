N.A. Chairman promises favorable conditions for investment, business activities

The working session was held under the chair of the top legislator at the request of the USABC. Hue affirmed that Vietnam will continue to focus on improving the business and investment environment, and national competitiveness, thus facilitating business and investment activities in the country in the coming time. U.S. businesses appreciated the efforts and measures that the Vietnamese Government is taking to protect people against the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that they support Vietnam's current dialogue methods to safely resume business activities. They also expressed interest in Vietnam's policies to encourage the application of scientific solutions in agriculture development, and promote investment, especially foreign investment, in clean energy development in the country. Highlighting the impacts of the pandemic such as disruption of supply chains and rising material prices, representatives from many U.S. firms hoped that Vietnam will adopt policies to support businesses such as reducing tax and fees and extending tax and fee payment deadlines, as well as considering not to increase taxes. N.A. Chairman Hue emphasized that one of the main driving forces for Vietnam’s growth in the time ahead is the application of science, technology and innovation with a focus on the human factor. The Vietnamese N.A. attaches… Read full this story

