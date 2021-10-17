More remains of US servicemen in Vietnam repatriated

More than one-third of unaccounted US servicemen have been found by joint efforts since 1973. A ceremony took place on Oct 16 in Danang to repatriate four sets of remains of US servicemen missing in action during the war in Vietnam. The 155th repatriation ceremony held in Gia Lam Airport, Hanoi in July 2021. Photo: US Embassy in Hanoi This is the 156th handover of remains of US missing servicemen since 1973. Representatives of the Vietnam Office for Seeking Missing Persons (VNOSMP), the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) Office in Hanoi attended the repatriation ceremony. The sets of remains were found by joint search teams during the 138th and 143rd Joint Field Activity conducted from April 2020 to July 2021. These remains will be transferred to the DPAA Laboratory in Hawaii for further analysis and identification. Vietnam and the US have cooperated for over 30 years to fully account for those Americans still missing from the war in Vietnam. Thanks to good cooperation, 733 Americans have been accounted for, upholding the promise that those missing in action are never forgotten. According to DPAA, there remain 1,240 Americans still unaccounted for in Vietnam. Each Joint Field Activity (JFA) involves approximately 95 US… Read full this story
- Ex-Ambassador To Vietnam Quit Because Trump Planned To Deport More Refugees
- Pompeo: Vietnam 'Miracle' Can Show North Korea Path To Peace And Prosperity
- Pompeo: U.S. Has ‘Not Yet Physically Received’ Troop Remains from North Korea
- Trump, Kim Agree to Recover Remains of US Servicemen From Korean War
- North Korea Slow to Negotiate Over US War Remains, Pentagon Says
- From comrades to assassins, North Korea and Vietnam eye new chapter with Trump-Kim summit
- Vietnam Jails American Members of California-Based Anti-Communist Terror Group
- Remains of Korean War Soldier Returning Home to Kentucky for Burial
- Politics Vietnam welcomes DPRK-US summit outcomes Enthusiast founds group to encourage cave exploration in Vietnam
- VN legislator’s visit enhances Vietnam-US Comprehensive Partnership
More remains of US servicemen in Vietnam repatriated have 303 words, post on hanoitimes.vn at October 17, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.