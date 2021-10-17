More remains of US servicemen in Vietnam repatriated

More than one-third of unaccounted US servicemen have been found by joint efforts since 1973. A ceremony took place on Oct 16 in Danang to repatriate four sets of remains of US servicemen missing in action during the war in Vietnam. The 155th repatriation ceremony held in Gia Lam Airport, Hanoi in July 2021. Photo: US Embassy in Hanoi This is the 156th handover of remains of US missing servicemen since 1973. Representatives of the Vietnam Office for Seeking Missing Persons (VNOSMP), the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) Office in Hanoi attended the repatriation ceremony. The sets of remains were found by joint search teams during the 138th and 143rd Joint Field Activity conducted from April 2020 to July 2021. These remains will be transferred to the DPAA Laboratory in Hawaii for further analysis and identification. Vietnam and the US have cooperated for over 30 years to fully account for those Americans still missing from the war in Vietnam. Thanks to good cooperation, 733 Americans have been accounted for, upholding the promise that those missing in action are never forgotten. According to DPAA, there remain 1,240 Americans still unaccounted for in Vietnam. Each Joint Field Activity (JFA) involves approximately 95 US… Read full this story

