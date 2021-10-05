On October 4th, Chairman of the Binh Thuan provincial People's Committee Le Tuan Phong inspected COVID-19 testing as well as pandemic prevention and control work in Phan Thiet city (Binh Thuan province). Phan Thiet now is a complicated pandemic hotbed due to the recent outbreak recording many infected cases in the community. Therefore, the city is carrying out social distancing according to the Government's Directive No.16 in 10 wards and communes in 14 days from October 4. Touring the area, the province's leader requested the city to speed up dissemination work about COVID-19 testing and strictly manage checkpoints while implementing Directive No.16. * According to the Traffic Police Division of Da Nang city's Police Department, from 23:00 on October 3 to the morning of October 4, more than 1,200 motorbikes with nearly 2,500 people in Southern provinces returned home from Hoa Nhon checkpoint (Hoa Vang district, Da Nang city), bordering Quang Nam province. Meanwhile, the division also mobilized troops, in coordination with relevant forces, instructed the local people to fill in medical declarations and have samples taken for COVID-19 testing, while supporting food for them. Thua Thien Hue province's functional forces were in charge of receiving and instructing them to… Read full this story

More efforts made to fight COVID-19 pandemic have 308 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at October 6, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.