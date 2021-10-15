Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Đỗ Thắng Hải (centre) and other officials at the teleconference on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) affirmed its top priority now is assisting businesses in Việt Nam to achieve the "twin targets" of ensuring safety amid the COVID-9 pandemic and maintaining production to avoid disruptions to supply chains. In a teleconference with Samsung Vietnam and its suppliers on Thursday, Deputy Minister Đỗ Thắng Hải said the MoIT is committed to continued coordination with other ministries, sectors, and localities to assist businesses and tackle bottlenecks to production activities by increasing manpower for production, easing restrictions on travel among provinces, boosting vaccination, and reducing input costs, expenses and taxes. The event gathered representatives of the Korean-invested company and more than 20 suppliers in HCM City, Hà Nội, and the provinces of Bắc Giang, Bắc Ninh, Bình Dương and Đồng Nai. The ministry will serve as a bridge linking businesses with the Government so as to update them about new support policies and incentives and deal with difficulties facing them in a timely manner, he added. Hải expressed his hope that Samsung would keep working with the MoIT to build and implement larger and more intensive training programmes to… Read full this story

MoIT vows support for Samsung, suppliers to maintain supply chain have 318 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 15, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.