MoH requested to soon set the price of testing services

A health worker takes a sample for COVID-19 testing. —VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health (MoH) should soon issue a circular stipulating the price of COVID-19 testing services, ensuring it is practical and easy to implement. That is the request of Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái at a meeting on Thursday afternoon on the management of prices of medical supplies and services, especially the price of COVID-19 testing services. He stated that MoH and localities had applied regulations to ensure medical supplies, tests, and biological products, to fight the pandemic. However, the issuance of circulation registration and import permits of medical supplies were affected due to urgent requirements on pandemic prevention and control, changes in service prices following market developments and the large number of importers. In addition, due to the focus on fighting the pandemic, MoH had not yet provided information, leading to different understandings, he said. The ministry needed to simplify the procedures for import licensing and circulation registration; create the most favourable conditions for the production, import and trading of test kits; and ensure enough medical supplies for the proposed anti-pandemic work. The deputy prime minister also asked MoH and the Ministry of Finance to study… Read full this story

