Defense Minister General Phan Van Giang attended the event. A report delivered at the event confirmed the timely direction and guidelines of the Central Military Commission, Ministry of National Defense, General Staff, General Department of Political Affairs and relevant forces and good preparation of agencies and units for the games. This year's games saw the competition of 175 contingents from 43 nations and territories worldwide in 34 events from August 22 to September 4. At the Army Games 2021, the Vietnamese People's Army (VPA) contingents competed in 15 events, including four participating for the first time, namely Sea Cup, Meridian, Tactical Shooter, and Gunsmith Master. They ranked seven among 43 participating countries and territories. Attentively, the Vietnamese Sniper Frontier contingent won a gold medal, the Sea Cup and Emergency Area contingents clinched silver medals while Engineering, Signal, Meridian and Field Kitchen contingents bagged home bronze medals. Notably, Vietnam for the first time successfully hosted two events, Sniper Frontier and Emergency Area despite difficulties caused by COVID-19 pandemic, helping international friends learn more about Vietnam, its culture, people, and military, leaving deep impression on the participants and receiving high appreciation from the Russian Defense Ministry and the Organizing Panel of the… Read full this story

MND honors Army Games 2021 contingents and relevant forces have 293 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at October 16, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.