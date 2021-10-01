Ministry of Transport issues guidance on passenger transport activities as lockdown eases

Passengers wear masks, and keep a safe distance when boarding a train. — VNA/VNS Photo The Ministry of Transport has just issued temporary guidance on passenger transport activities to ensure safety, flexibility and effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic. The provisional guidance on passenger transport by road, rail, inland waterway, sea and air takes effect from October 1 depending on risk classifications in different areas. Public transport activities in very high risk localities (red zones) are not allowed to operate, except for taxi and app-based vehicles that offer less than nine seats and use vehicle partition and electronic payment. For localities in high risk or orange zones, public vehicles can only carry half their designed capacity. Public transport can resume operation as normal in low- and medium-risk localities and regions (green and yellow zones). All passengers must comply with the 5K message, medical declaration, negative SARS-CoV-2 test (using RT-PCR or rapid antigen test) within 72 hours. No testing is required for people who have received one jab or fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 within six months. Drivers and staff must comply with the 5K message, medical declaration, test for SARS-CoV-2 by PCR or rapid antigen test after developing… Read full this story

