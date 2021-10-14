Ministry of Transport agrees to resume two more domestic air routes

On October 8, the ministry approved the pilot reopening of several domestic air routes starting October 10. From October 10-20, there will be 38 flights, including 13 flights from HCM City to Binh Dinh, Da Nang, Hue, Khanh Hoa, Nghe An, Phu Yen, Quang Binh, Quang Nam, Thanh Hoa, Hai Phong, Phu Quoc, and Gia Lai, Rach Gia with one return flight a day. From Hanoi, there will be one return flight to HCM City and Da Nang. The Hanoi – Can Tho route will be flexibly exploited at the request of competent agencies every day. There will be a return flight on each of Da Nang – Can Tho, Da Nang-Dak Lak, Hanoi – Can Tho and Thanh Hoa – Lam Dong routes a day. Passengers must be fully vaccinated with the last dose administered at least two weeks before the flight; or if they are COVID-19 patients who have recovered within six months before departure. All passengers are also required to take COVID-19 tests 72 hours before their flights with negative results. During the pilot implementation, the MoT will make a preliminary assessment and coordinate with localities for further adjustments. Source: VNA

