Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Lê Văn Thanh Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Lê Văn Thanh told Vietnam News Agency how the ministry had made huge efforts to implement social security policies to keep labourers working after the peak of the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the beginning of 2020, Government issued many solutions to support its people, businesses and labourers. What are the differences between those policies and the ones introduced at the fourth outbreak of the pandemic? Previously, we had many policies to support businesses and people affected by the pandemic. During this fourth wave of the pandemic, we issued new policies, especially focusing on supporting workers, employers and groups of people directly affected by COVID-19. We have provided more specific support and regulations, and included those who have lost their jobs in the coverage of the policies. In particular, we focused on monetary support as well as other policies so that businesses can have funding to pay their employees and restore production and business, overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic. The Government has taken drastic steps in providing solutions to ensure social security. How have they been implemented and what measures has the Ministry taken to help businesses, people and employees access support packages ? As soon as the fourth wave… Read full this story

Ministry made huge efforts to ensure the interests and social welfares of labourers have 308 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 19, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.