Military doctors offer treatment to ethnic minority community in Quảng Bình

A military doctor of Cha Lo international border station's clinic examines a local patient in Minh Hóa District, central Quảng Bình Province. — Photo suckhoedoisong.vn QUẢNG BÌNH — At the Cha Lo international border station in Minh Hóa District, central Quảng Bình Province, there is a clinic that offers healthcare services to both military officers and local people. Since the clinic was put into operation, ethnic minority people in the area have visited the centre for check-up and treatment and no longer rely on superstitious methods. Dân Hóa Commune, where the clinic is located, has a large area and is home to ethnic minority groups living in small communities. Local people find it hard to access healthcare services due to the rugged and mountainous terrain. Hồ Thị Nhím, living in Bãi Dinh Village, said now every time local people were sick, they would come to see military doctors and no longer make offerings to chase away "forest ghosts" as before. "Anyone who is sick is taken to the clinic for a check-up. If they are too weak, the doctors will visit their house," she told Sức Khỏe & Đời Sống (Health and Life) newspaper.

