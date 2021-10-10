Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành at the conference on storm preparations. — VNA/VNS Vũ Sinh HÀ NỘI — Experts discussed measures to cope with current bad weather during a conference on Sunday as heavy rain battered the northeast and another storm was forecast to enter the East Sea. The conference was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành, head of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control. Typhoon Lionrock, the seventh this year, has not dissipated and caused heavy rain in the northeast region. Meanwhile typhoon Kompasu, the eighth, is east of the Philippines, moving very quickly and will enter the East Sea, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting. Speaking at the conference, Trần Quang Hoài from the Việt Nam Disaster Management Authority, said to cope with Lionrock, which has caused heavy rain and flooding in many localities, provinces had strengthened houses, seafood farms and moved residents to safety. By Sunday morning, provinces from Quảng Ninh to Khánh Hòa have given updates to more than 61,400 fishing vessel with more than 278,600 crew aboard. As for agricultural production, by Sunday, provinces in the Hồng (Red) River Delta and coastal provinces from Quảng Ninh to Hà Tĩnh… Read full this story

Measures in place to deal with serious storms have 356 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 10, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.