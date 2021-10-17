Market uptrend expected to continue this week

Products inside a warehouse of Hoà Phát Group. The company shares climbed nearly 3 per cent in market capitalisation last week. Photo hoaphat.com.vn HÀ NỘI — Even though the VN-Index has not yet surpassed the psychological level of 1,400 points, the market was still considered positive last week. The uptrend reappeared in many stock groups, with increases in liquidity. Analysts from securities companies are quite optimistic about the market this week as their expectations on rallies have not changed. On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the market benchmark VN-Index closed last week at 1,392.7 points, up 0.06 per cent, while the HNX-Index on the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX) was stable at 384.84 points. Both benchmarks recorded a weekly gain, with the VN-Index up 1.45 per cent and HNX-Index up 3.47 per cent. The liquidity rose compared to the previous week and was higher than the 20-day moving average, with about VNĐ24.1 trillion (US$1.1 billion) traded per session on the two exchanges. For the whole week, the trading value on HOSE climbed by 8.5 per to nearly VNĐ108 trillion, equivalent to a trading volume of 3.6 billion shares, up 9.8 per cent. Meanwhile, the trading value on the HNX dropped… Read full this story

