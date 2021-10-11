Market extends rallies, VN-Index inches closer to 1,400 points

A Techcombank’s transaction office during working hours. The bank shares jumped more than 4.5 per cent yesterday, boosting the general market’s sentiment. — Photo courtesy of Techcombank HÀ NỘI — Shares climbed higher on Monday as investors' sentiment improved, supporting pillar stocks. On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HNX), the market benchmark VN-Index jumped 21.36 points, or 1.56 per cent, to 1,394.09 points. The index extended rallies after rising 2.8 per cent last week, and inched closer to the threshold of 1,400 points. The market's breadth was positive with 221 stocks climbing, while 188 stocks slid. The liquidity was higher than the last session. Of which, over 764.3 million shares were traded on the southern bourse, worth nearly VNĐ22.8 trillion (US$1 billion). The trading volume rose 26.6 per cent over the last trading session. The benchmark's bullish sentiment was driven by strong gains in many large-cap stocks, especially in real estate, bank and manufacturing stocks. The VN30-Index, tracking the 30 biggest stocks on HoSE, reported a gain of 33.73 points, or 2.28 per cent, to 1,510.27 points. Of the VN30 basket, 28 stocks increased while only two declined. Vingroup (VIC) was the market's most influencer yesterday, up 2.91 per cent…. Read full this story

