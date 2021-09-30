with Chef Lê Đức Hải of Quán Ăn Ngon Restaurant in Hà Nội Chef Lê Đức Hải Ingredients (for four persons): This mango salad with shrimp has a sour-ish flavour from the mango, a buttery taste from the roasted peanuts, sweetness from the shrimps and a fragrance from the basil and coriander. Few can turn this fresh dish down. – Fresh shrimp: 400g – Young mango: 400g – Chili: 5g – Garlic: 10g – Fish sauce, sugar, pepper, vinegar – Roasted peanut: 200g – Basil, coriander and cilantro Mango salad with shrimp How to make the salad: – Cut the young mango into threads while boiling the shrimps just enough to keep its sweetness. Peel back the shrimp shells, remove the black threads on the back then vertically cut into two. – Making the dipping sauce: One table spoon sugar, ¼ tsp vinegar, 1tsp quality fish sauce, and minced garlic and chili. If the mango is too sour you should add more sugar and if the mango is too sweet you… Read full this story

