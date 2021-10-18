Local administrations should avoid measures contrary to Government’s COVID-19 adaptation plan: Health ministry

A woman walks past a panel in Hà Nội on Sunday advising people to wear masks to protect themselves, their family and the society against COVID-19. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt HÀ NỘI — Deputy health minister Đỗ Xuân Tuyên urged local administrations to not set policies that go against the spirit and letter of the Government's Resolution 128 , released last week on the national plan to live with COVID-19. He made the remarks on Monday’s roundtable held by the Việt Nam Government Portal on the temporary national framework on COVID-19 response, as public and businesses' frustration grows with varied regulations from different localities to deal with the severe and persistent fourth wave of COVID-19. Tuyên reiterated that the fourth wave has changed Việt Nam's approach from total elimination of COVID-19 to living safely with the disease while promoting socio-economic development. However, he noted that we still need to detect cases and localise locked-down areas to the smallest scale possible and avoid prolonged lockdowns, while direct contacts of the confirmed cases could be isolated at home instead of being sent to centralised facilities like before. The health ministry has issued Decision No.4800/QĐ-BYT on instructions to evaluate the level of COVID-19 in… Read full this story

