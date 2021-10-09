Live streams on COVID-19 vaccination on Facebook

A Facebook communication campaign called 'Tiêm vắc xin- Vững niềm tin' (Get Vaccinated – Keep the Faith) will have monthly live streams related to COVID-19 vaccination. — Photo courtesy of Facebook HCM CITY — Facebook will live-stream expert information and online exchanges between health experts and the public every month on COVID-19 vaccination under a communication campaign launched by the Ministry of Health. The launch of the campaign, 'Tiêm vắc xin- Vững niềm tin' (Get Vaccinated – Keep the Faith) was live-streamed on Friday (October 8) on the ministry's Facebook page Sức Khỏe Việt Nam (Việt Nam Health) and www.facebook.com/facebookappVietnam. The campaign, to last until the end of this year, conveys the message of getting vaccinated to protect oneself and their family and community. It will carry 12 short video clips on various topics and a music video to raise public awareness about the pandemic and vaccination. Attending the online launch, Deputy Minister of Health Trần Văn Thuấn said the pandemic situation remains dire not only in Việt Nam but also the rest of the world, and vaccination is one of the most important ways to stop it quickly. "More than ever, each person should exercise personal responsibility towards the community. Do get your COVID-19 vaccine when it’s your turn." Rafael Frankel, director of Facebook's public policy for South Asia and Southeast Asia, said the campaign is part of… Read full this story

