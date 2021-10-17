Linh sets sight on SEA Games after Olympic debut

Badminton Việt Nam’s Nguyễn Thùy Linh returns a shot to Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying in their women’s singles badminton group stage match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza in Tokyo on July 26. — AFP/VNA Photo Thanh Hà HÀ NỘI — Nguyễn Thùy Linh believes that choosing to follow her sporting dreams was the best decision of her life, but it’s not been an easy path to take. She may well be the nation’s number one female badminton player, but to reach that level needed hard work, focus, and extreme dedication. Linh recently featured in the Toyko Olympics, and at just 23 years old, she knows it won’t be her last. Next, she is setting her sights on success at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, hoping to collect a gold medal on home soil. Winning the country’s only ever badminton gold at the SEA Games will not only be a remarkable achievement but also fulfill a promise she made to her late grandfather, a man who always encouraged her to follow her dreams. "To compete at the Olympics is the dream of every athlete,” Linh told the Việt Nam News . “The only word I can use… Read full this story

