Limited editions honour Vietnamese authors, serve avid readers

Limited editions of three poetry books Tiếng Thu (Voice of Autumn) by Lư Trọng Lư, Điêu Tàn (Falling in Ruin) by Chế Lan Viên, and Mê Hồn Ca (Song of the Spirit) by Đinh Hùng. Photo courtesy of the publisher HCM CITY Vietnamese publishing houses have recently introduced limited editions of Vietnamese books to honour the country's leading authors and their works, as well as satisfy readers' interest in book collecting. The Nhã Nam Publishing and Communications Company has released limited editions of three poetry books: Tiếng Thu (Voice of Autumn) by Lư Trọng Lư, Điêu Tàn (Falling into Ruin) by Chế Lan Viên, and Mê Hồn Ca ( Song of the Spirit ) by Đinh Hùng. They have included in the Việt Nam Danh Tác (Việt Nam's Famous Works) collection of 49 books featuring novels, short stories and poems by renowned Vietnamese authors, published in 2014. The limited-edition books include hardcover editions and are illustrated by famous artists Lê Thiết Cương and Trịnh Cung. They are marked with the seal of Nhã Nam Thư Xã (Nhã Nam Literature House) designed for the collection and numbered 1-555. The books priced from VNĐ170,000 – 200,000 (US$7.5-9) are available at Hạo Nhiên Books, 4 Trần Nhân Tôn Street,… Read full this story

