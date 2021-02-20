Liberty receives double awards at FSA 2021

The virtual award ceremony was held on October 7, 2021. The Financial Services Awards (FSA) is a prestigious annual awards organised by IDG Vietnam to honour the best and most accomplished securities trading and insurance service providers in Vietnam. Award-winners are selected based on the excellence of their services and contributions to the development of the overall securities – insurance sector and the Vietnamese economy. The virtual award ceremony was held on October 7, 2021 Liberty Insurance was one of the first insurance companies to support customers to purchase insurance packages online since 2010, receiving resounding positive feedback from customers, intermediaries, partners, and the industry. Since then, Liberty Insurance has remained a pioneer in developing and applying contemporary technologies to meet clients' diverse needs and improve the customer journey. In August 2020, Liberty Insurance cooperated with MoMo E-Wallet to launch a premium payment service on its platform to enhance the digital experience for customers while meeting their consumption needs with a cashless payment method. In October 2020, Liberty Insurance continued its journey of innovation by launching an online service for customers to purchase AutoCare insurance directly from their computers or smartphones. Its diverse technologies and an unrelenting drive for digitisation… Read full this story

