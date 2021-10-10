Lê Đức Thọ – oustanding diplomat with impressive role in Paris Peace Accords

Former diplomat Lê Đức Thọ. —Photo qdnd.vn HÀ NỘI — Years may have passed, but the deep impressions left by former diplomat Lê Đức Thọ as one of the key players during negotiations with the US which led to the signing of the Paris Peace Accords in 1973 – an agreement to end the war and restore peace in Việt Nam – still shines bright. Those historic achievements marked a brilliant milestone in the history of the diplomatic sector. Comrade Thọ, real name as Phan Đình Khải, was born on October 10, 1911 in the northern province of Nam Định. In the diplomatic field, Comrade Thọ was a talent with a sharp, strategic mind and left a deep impression on those he met, particularly during the negotiations with the US at the Paris Peace Talks which led to the signing of the Paris Peace Accords. On January 27, 1973, the Peace Accords were signed in Paris between the four parties of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, the National Front for the Liberation of South Việt Nam, the Republic of Việt Nam and the United States. The agreement was the result of long negotiations that lasted for nearly five years (from… Read full this story

