Latvia to resell 200,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Việt Nam

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines. — AFP/VNA Photo HÀ NỘI — The Parliament of Latvia (Saeima) has announced that it will resell to Việt Nam 200,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. This is in response to a letter of Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ addressed to heads of parliaments in European nations attending the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5) in Austria last month. NA Chairman Huệ has expressed his gratitude to Speaker of the Saeima Inara Murniece and members of the Latvian Parliament for the "noble gesture" towards to Việt Nam during this challenging time. In his thank-you note, he said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Health and relevant agencies of Việt Nam have rolled out necessary measures to purchase and receive the vaccine in the quickest time possible. He voiced his delight that the traditional friendship…

