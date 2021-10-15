The event aims to support and promote the efficiency of trade activities between Vietnamese and Korean businesses in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo courtesy of KOTRA HÀ NỘI – The Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA Hanoi) plans to organise online meetings next week, in the form of business-to-business (B2B) trade events, to connect Korean suppliers and Vietnamese buyers. The move aims to support and promote the efficiency of trade activities between Vietnamese and Korean businesses in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. From October 18 to October 22, 19 South Korean enterprises in Jeollanam-do province will present Korean products in diverse fields via free online business meetings (1:1), including food, agricultural products, aquatic products, cosmetics, industry and energy. The event is expected to provide Vietnamese enterprises with the opportunities to co-operate with reputable South Korean manufacturers and suppliers. All trade promotion support activities for Vietnamese enterprises are completely free of charge and are carried out with the budget of the Korean Government. Jeollanam-do is located in the southwestern region of South Korea, bordering the Jeju Strait to the South and Gyeongsangnam-do province to the North. The province takes advantage of marine products, especially oysters, abalone and seaweed, which are… Read full this story

KOTRA to connect VN, South Korea business via online meetings next week have 308 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 15, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.