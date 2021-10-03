The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang earned over US$526 million in export value in the first nine months of 2021, meeting over 70 per cent of the year's plan. — VNA/VNS Photo The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang earned over US$526 million in export value in the first nine months of 2021, meeting over 70 per cent of the year's plan and posting a year-on-year rise of nearly 2 per cent, according to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade. Accordingly, shipments of rice raked in $181.28 million, seafood $172.76 million, leather footwear $84.25 million and others $78.2 million. The province's trade via Ha Tien and Giang Thanh international border gates was valued at over $90 million in the period, of which exports expanded nearly 10 percent compared to the same period last year to $55.11 million. Despite difficulties brought by the ongoing pandemic, the province aims to post export turnover of more than $203 million in the fourth quarter so as to bring the total to $730 million for the whole year, up 7 per cent compared to the previous year. To realise the target, relevant agencies are asked to keep a close watch on the situation… Read full this story

Kien Giang posts 2 per cent rise in nine-month export earnings have 277 words, post on bizhub.vn at October 3, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.