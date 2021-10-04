Kami paper dolls celebrate COVID-19 frontline forces

Thúy Hằng HCM CITY — When the COVID-19 pandemic hit HCM City since the end of April, witnessing the silent sacrifice and devotion of frontline healthcare staff, Trần Thị Thanh Thương came up with her own way to honour and celebrate those ‘soldiers in white blouses’. Thương has created small hand-carved figurines of healthcare staff from kami paper. Thương created small figurines of healthcare workers and other frontline forces from kami paper – a kind of thin paper made specifically for Japanese origami . Images of soldiers, despite the burning heat, delivering essentials to local residents, or volunteers soaked by the rain standing guard at COVID-19 checkpoints, inspired Thương to make the figurines. Figurine of actor Quyền Linh who is dubbed 'Artist of the Poor'. 'Artist of the Poor', actor Quyền Linh, who carried heavy sacks of rice to distribute to poor people and labourers during the pandemic, also became a model for Thương's paper dolls. Dolls of other famous artists such as Việt Hương and Hoài Phương, who took part in charity activities during the coronavirus fight, were represented in paper. The figurines of frontline healthcare staff are keepsakes of a challenging yet unforgettable period of time. "Alongside expressing my admiration and gratitude towards the frontline forces, the figurines are keepsakes of… Read full this story

