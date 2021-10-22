Just under 4,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

Awareness is key to keeping safe in Hà Nội in the new normal: experts 3,034 new COVID-19 cases in Việt Nam on Tuesday Hà Nội to open COVID-19 vaccination registration for children from age 3 Workers receive free COVID-19 rapid tests 3,797 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Việt Nam on Friday A woman in the south-central province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu is vaccinated against COVID-19. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health announced 3,985 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, as well as 56 deaths. The new cases were found in 50 cities and provinces nationwide, with 1,782 cases detected outside of centralised quarantine or locked down areas. Eight cases were imported. HCM City reported the highest number of new cases with 1,205, followed by Bình Dương (471) and Đồng Nai (417), Đắk Lak (266), An Giang (220), Sóc Trăng (148) and Tây Ninh (147). Some localities recorded two-digit cases, including; Bạc Liêu (83), Kiên Giang (80), Trà Vinh (76), Bình Thuận (74), Long An (72), Gia Lai (69), Tiền Giang (61), Nghệ An (57), Phú Thọ (54), Cà Mau (52), Khánh Hòa (43), Thanh Hóa (37), Quảng Bình (34), Đồng Tháp (33), Thừa Thiên Huế (26), Kon Tum (22),… Read full this story

