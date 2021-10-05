Japanese investor starts work on R&D centre in Da Nang

Excavators and trucks begin construction on the Fujikin R&D Da Nang project at the city’s Hi-tech Park. It’s the first Fujikin R&D centre in Viet Nam worth US$35 million for operation in the second quarter of 2022. Photo courtesy of Pham Truong Son Fujikin International Incorporated from Japan officially commenced construction of an R&D centre at Da Nang High-Tech Park worth a total of US$35 million, seven months after getting an investment licence. Fujikin said the Da Nang-based R&D centre is its first in Viet Nam after developing a series of projects in Osaka and Tsukuba in Japan as well as plants in the US, South Korea and Ireland. It's also the seventh investment project from Japan at the 'green' and hi-tech hub in the city and central Viet Nam, promoting Japanese investment projects to the top of foreign investors in the city with 55 in total worth $680 million. The Da Nang Hi-tech Park and Industrial Zones Authority (Da Nang HPIZA) said the Fujikin Da Nang factory plans to produce air valves using semi-conductor production lines, medical equipment, robots, drones, nano technology, new energy tech using hydrogen, facilities for the environment and Artificial Intelligence (AI). It expects to be… Read full this story

