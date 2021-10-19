Come and Go, the Japanese film starring Vietnamese actor Lien Binh Phat, will be screened in theatres across Japan tomorrow. Phat plays Nam, a technical intern from Vietnam who is caught up in a murder case, in the Japanese film Come and Go. Photo jff.jpf.go.jp In the film, Phat plays Nam, a technical intern from Vietnam who is caught up in a murder case. "Come and Go is the first international film that I have participated in, in which I have the opportunity to work with the Japanese film crew, especially director Lim Kah Wai," the Vietnamese actor wrote on his Facebook page. The actor expressed excitement that the film will be introduced to Japanese viewers after two years of work. “The producers hoped to introduce the film at the Hanoi International Film Festival last year, but unfortunately the event was cancelled. What a pity that the Vietnamese audience missed the opportunity to see the film," Phat told vnexpress.net. "I hope that the film will be well received in Japan and that I will be able to interact with the audience soon via virtual platforms.” The 30-year-old actor went to Japan in April 2019 and stayed for a week to act in Come and Go…. Read full this story

Japanese film starring Vietnamese actor released have 334 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at October 19, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.