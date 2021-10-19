Japanese film starring Vietnamese actor released

Come and Go, the Japanese film starring Vietnamese actor Lien Binh Phat, will be screened in theatres across Japan tomorrow. Phat plays Nam, a technical intern from Vietnam who is caught up in a murder case, in the Japanese film Come and Go. Photo jff.jpf.go.jp In the film, Phat plays Nam, a technical intern from Vietnam who is caught up in a murder case. "Come and Go is the first international film that I have participated in, in which I have the opportunity to work with the Japanese film crew, especially director Lim Kah Wai," the Vietnamese actor wrote on his Facebook page. The actor expressed excitement that the film will be introduced to Japanese viewers after two years of work. “The producers hoped to introduce the film at the Hanoi International Film Festival last year, but unfortunately the event was cancelled. What a pity that the Vietnamese audience missed the opportunity to see the film," Phat told vnexpress.net. "I hope that the film will be well received in Japan and that I will be able to interact with the audience soon via virtual platforms.” The 30-year-old actor went to Japan in April 2019 and stayed for a week to act in Come and Go…. Read full this story
- 'I’ve experienced hate and cruelty' says 'Star Trek' actor George Takei
- Neon Wins Rights To Ryan Gosling Film Noir ‘The Actor’, Charlie Kaufman Joins As Exec Producer
- Films starring superhit jodi Prosenjit Chatterjee-Rituparna Sengupta to entertain telly audience
- Thriller from Vietnamese-American film director to be released in 12 countries
- Adult Film Star Charged with Reckless Homicide Following Toad Venom Death
- Apple TV+ lands Scorsese film starring Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio
- Sushant Singh Rajput's Father KK Singh Moves Delhi High Court To Ban Films On Late Actor's Life
- Obi-Wan Kenobi: Disney Plus Star Wars Show Release Date And Everything Else We Know
- Star Wars : Actors, Singers, Directors Try Their Luck in Political Ring of India's West Bengal
- CGV to Screen Oscar-Nominated Films Ahead of Official Releases
Japanese film starring Vietnamese actor released have 334 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at October 19, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.