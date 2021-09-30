Is stricter censorship necessary for local gang-related movies?

Illustration by Trịnh Lập An Phương Do locally made movies about gangs influence violent behaviour in real life? At a recent meeting on revisions to the Law on Cinema, the chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for National Defence and Security, Lê Tấn Tới, said that violent movies and dramas such as Người phán xử (The Arbitrator) have negative effects on viewers' perceptions and tendency to commit crimes. "After Người phán xử was aired on national TV channel VTV1, gang-related activities occurred more frequently," he said, adding that someone should be responsible for this problem. As reported in local newspapers, many movie experts have found the assumption to lack objectivity and evidence. Being a movie lover myself, I can't help but agree with them. " Người phán xử has been one of the most successful crime dramas aired during the ‘golden time’ and my family loves it!" Thu Hà, 28, told me. "Since the drama depicts a number of violent scenes and profanity, I was honestly surprised to see them since Việt Nam is known for strict censorship. But I found Người phán xử to be very entertaining to watch," she said. Hà's friend, Thanh Đa, told me dramas like Người phán xử had brought a breath of fresh air to the local movie scene. "I grew up with so… Read full this story
