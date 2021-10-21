Investigation launched to find killers of endangered langurs in Quảng Ngãi

The corpses of five grey-shanked douc langurs (pygathrix cinerea) who are one of the world's 25 most critically endangered primates. — Photo courtesy of Chí Đại QUẢNG NGÃI — Local ranger and police forces have been tracking illegal hunters who killed five grey-shanked douc langurs (pygathrix cinerea). The remains of the critically endangered species were found at Kon Căng forest in Kon Dốc commune of the central province's Ba Tơ District. The grey-shanked douc langur is listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list as one of the world's 25 most critically endangered primates. The primates can only be found in Việt Nam. Head of Ba Tơ forest protection section, Ngô Vĩnh Phong, said remains of the five endangered primates were found by a patrol on October 8. The local rangers, police and militia recovered valuable evidence left behind by the hunters which they hope will aid their investigation. He said hunters had left the forest when rangers came, leaving the five corpses, one motorbike, an air tank, 53 dust shots and a silencer at the site. Phong said the illegal hunters used handmade air guns to kill the primates, based on an examination of the bodies. The forest… Read full this story

