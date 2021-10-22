Revenue of the whole non-life insurance market recorded modest growth this year, but most insurance stocks on the stock market rose sharply. Military Insurance’s application on a mobile phone. VNS Photo In the past two months, most insurance stocks have rebounded, with some stocks like Military Insurance Company (MIG), Bao Minh Insurance Corporation (BMI) and Post – Telecommunication Joint Stock Insurance Corporation (PTI) up about 60 per cent compared to the beginning of the year. Vietnam National Reinsurance Corporation (VNR) even jumped 145 per cent. This stands in contrast to the sideways trend that occurred a few years ago. On the stock exchange, there are currently seven insurance stocks, including VNR, PTI, MIG, BMI, Petrolimex Insurance Corporation (PGI), PVIRe (PRE) and BIDV Insurance Corporation (BIC). These companies are operating in the field of non-life insurance. In Vietnam, there is no life insurance company listed or registered for trading on the stock exchange. Two other stocks, including Bao Viet Holdings (BVH) and PVI Holdings (PVI), have long been considered by many investors as insurance stocks, but are actually financial investment stocks in the financial – insurance sector. BVH is holding 100 per cent of capital in Bao Viet Insurance Corporation, while… Read full this story

Insurance stocks get boost thanks to State divestment have 313 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at October 22, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.