Indoor dining and other activities to resume in Đà Nẵng

School students visit the Hoàng Sa Museum in Đà Nẵng. The central city will resume almost all trade and services from October 16. — VNS Photo Công Thành ĐÀ NẴNG — Restaurants, coffee shops, gyms, yoga, billiards clubs, cinemas and museums will reopen in the central city on Saturday, October 16, as no new community COVID-19 cases have been found in 14 consecutive days. The city's People's Committee said only beauty salons, massage parlours, bars, casinos, public internet and game service would remain closed. Hòa Bắc Commune in Hòa Vang District will be the first school to reopen its doors from October 18. All schools in the city will begin the 2021-22 school year from November 1. Restaurants and coffee shops can offer sit-in services with 50 per cent capacity, provided all customers show their QR Code heath declarations at the entrance. The city plans to begin hosting foreigners, and overseas Vietnamese coming to Đà Nẵng for relatives or business purposes, from November. They will have to spend seven days in quarantine at assigned hotels before, followed by one week of home quarantine. A fireworks performance on the Hàn River in Đà Nẵng. The central city has gone 14 days

